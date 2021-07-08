Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $746,000 Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMCU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

