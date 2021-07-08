Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 1.25% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

