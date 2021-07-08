William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. William Blair also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.11.

MIDD stock opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.