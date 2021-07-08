William Blair Weighs in on Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Zeta Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

ZETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

