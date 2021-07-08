William Lytle Sells 48,361 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer William Lytle sold 48,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total transaction of C$146,533.83.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.07 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.88.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

