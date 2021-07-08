Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Holdings Trimmed by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 10.5% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $34,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $4.39 on Thursday, reaching $226.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

