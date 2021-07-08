Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

