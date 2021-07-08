Wipro (WIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect Wipro to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WIT opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

