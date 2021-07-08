Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

