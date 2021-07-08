Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

