Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,203 shares of company stock worth $10,519,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

