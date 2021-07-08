Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

