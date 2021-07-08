Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $675,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

