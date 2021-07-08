Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.56.

Signature Bank stock opened at $241.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.92. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

