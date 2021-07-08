Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $209,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $488.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.48 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.95.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

