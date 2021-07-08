Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.11.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.97. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

