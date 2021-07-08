XinFin Network (XDC) Price Hits $0.0878 on Top Exchanges

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $5.22 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 458.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.49 or 0.00925368 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,678,988,360 coins and its circulating supply is 12,278,988,360 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.