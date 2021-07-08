Yearn Secure Hits One Day Volume of $1,065.00 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002419 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $467,543.60 and $1,065.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00056772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00935588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure (CRYPTO:YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,275 coins. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yearn Secure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yearn Secure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yearn Secure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

