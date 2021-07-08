YF Link Price Reaches $82.78 on Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for $82.78 or 0.00251214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $248,389.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00057758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.00935509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044209 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

