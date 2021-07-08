Yield Protocol (YIELD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $187,756.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $187,756.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.08 or 0.00884019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00044643 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

