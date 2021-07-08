Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.82 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

