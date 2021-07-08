Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post sales of $53.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.52 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $58.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $225.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $252.50 million, with estimates ranging from $246.09 million to $258.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,460. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.