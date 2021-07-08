Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $54.90. 793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.