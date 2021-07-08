Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.10). XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

XOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Aegis initiated coverage on XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XOMA by 2,757.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in XOMA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,118. The company has a market capitalization of $395.69 million, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73. XOMA has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

