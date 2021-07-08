Zacks: Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.37. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.48. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

