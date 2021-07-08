Zacks: Analysts Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 13,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

