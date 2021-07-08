Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $940.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $940.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $973.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $922.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $846.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $79.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.39.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

