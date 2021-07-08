Zacks: Analysts Expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

NUVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.57.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $47,454,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $29,041,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $20,900,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

