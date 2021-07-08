Zacks: Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Open Lending posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

LPRO stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. 5,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.