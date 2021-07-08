Zacks: Analysts Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post $445.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.10 million and the lowest is $444.68 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $416.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYKE shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 334,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

