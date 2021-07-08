Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report sales of $262.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.10 million and the highest is $272.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $261.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE BXS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

