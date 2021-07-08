Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 662,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,140. Compugen has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Compugen by 22.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 26.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

