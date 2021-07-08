Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce $391.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $392.61 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,293,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,836 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth about $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. 73,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.10. Kforce has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

