Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post sales of $5.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $20.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $26.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.10 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $980.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

