Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce $5.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $23.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $25.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $44.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

United Airlines stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 870,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,210,207. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,487,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 495,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

