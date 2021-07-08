Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,676.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $6,206,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 450.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 57,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,764. The firm has a market cap of $427.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.92. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

