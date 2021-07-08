Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce $20.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.24 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $26.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $90.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.13 million to $109.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.62 million, with estimates ranging from $81.98 million to $133.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

NYSE:HASI opened at $56.83 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 792.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

