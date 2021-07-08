Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $10.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSU opened at $265.91 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $142.03 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

