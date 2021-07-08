Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680 in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

