Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680 in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.