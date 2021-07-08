Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post $8.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $35.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.13 billion to $35.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.34 billion to $35.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO opened at $522.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $472.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $375.14 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

