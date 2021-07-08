Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Hold

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada."

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after buying an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MYR Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

