Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Hold

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TROX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after acquiring an additional 298,830 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tronox by 420.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 236,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tronox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

