Zacks Investment Research Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.57.

DENN opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

