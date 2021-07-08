Zacks Investment Research Lowers Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Hold

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Givaudan stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.48.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

