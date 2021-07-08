Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDUS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.