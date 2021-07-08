Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to “Buy”

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

