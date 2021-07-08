Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $543.07

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $543.07 and last traded at $541.18, with a volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $539.94.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

