Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of ZETA opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

