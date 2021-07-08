Zeusshield Market Capitalization Tops $224,081.48 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $224,081.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00056129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00893490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

