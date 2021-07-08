ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Tops One Day Volume of $27,516.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $27,516.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00128971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00171468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,426.47 or 0.99704847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00973198 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

